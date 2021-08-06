Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany adds southern France to high-risk travel list

A view of COVID-19 testing centre at Duesseldorf Airport in Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany has declared southern France a coronavirus high-risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means returning travellers need a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to avoid quarantine.

The RKI also removed the Netherlands from its high-risk list. Both decisions go into effect on Sunday.

If tourists or returning German nationals are coming from a high-risk country they must first quarantine, which can be ended with a negative test after five days.

The new rules for France apply to travellers returning from the regions of Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Corsica and the overseas territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy.

The RKI also declared Algeria, Morocco, Thailand and Mexico as high-risk areas.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Douglas Busvine

