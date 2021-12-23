Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list

People walk near a train amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the central station in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries.

It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk areas. The changes take effect from midnight on Saturday.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan

