Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Germany agrees reform to increase care worker pay

Reuters
2 minute read

Germany's government gave the green light to a care system reform on Wednesday that includes a 1 billion euro ($1.22 billion) annual tax subsidy to increase the pay for nursing staff and reduce the contributions of care home residents.

The reform, which will affect Germany's 1.2 million care workers, comes after criticism of low pay for staff during the coronavirus pandemic and is an attempt to attract more workers to the job to deal with an aging population.

From next year, the government plans to contribute 1 billion euros annually to Germany's long-term care insurance, which is part of obligatory health insurance.

The contribution rate for childless people will increase by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4% of their gross pay, while the contribution level for parents will remain at 3.05%.

Care homes and care service providers would have to pay their staff a minimum salary agreed with trade unions from September 2022 to be still allowed to settle their accounts with the health insurers.

The government hopes that this will lead to higher wages for many of the staff as only around half of care workers are currently paid on the basis of collective wage agreements, according to the labour ministry.

The contribution level care home residents have to pay should be limited depending on the level of their care dependency.

($1 = 0.8189 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 10:01 AM UTCIsrael's Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

WorldFormer centre-left politician Herzog elected Israel's president
WorldAustralia's Victoria extends Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown for 2nd week
WorldDisaster feared as chemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka
WorldIsrael sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases