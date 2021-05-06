Skip to main content

EuropeGermany to allow AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults - minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Germany will allow AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to adults of all ages, reversing a previous decision that restricted it to people who are over 60 years old, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

Spahn also said Germany aimed to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August, provided regulators give approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for that age group.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 4:31 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE UK court to reconsider $6.9 bln Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

London's Court of Appeal will hear a request to revive a 5 billion pound ($6.95 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining group BHP (BHPB.L), (BHP.AX) over a 2015 dam failure in Brazil, a court order showed.

EuropeDanish high court upholds conviction of Norwegian man in Iran spy case

A Danish high court on Thursday upheld the seven-year sentence given to a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage for spying and complicity in a failed plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.

EuropeFrench envoy visits crisis-hit Lebanon as pressure builds
EuropeFrance, Britain send patrol boats to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing row
EuropeUK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade