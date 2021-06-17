Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany to allow entry to vaccinated travellers from outside EU from June 25

1 minute read

Travellers line up at a check-in counter of the Cologne-Bonn Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Cologne, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Visiting trips and tourism thus become possible again for vaccinated people," said the ministry, adding that individuals must have received the final required dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to travel.

Entry from virus-variant areas continues to be excluded, it added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:43 PM UTCParis celebrates, cautiously, as France ditches face masks outdoors

Some people in the French capital joyfully ditched their masks on Thursday after the government announced the precaution against the coronavirus pandemic would no longer be mandatory outdoors.

EuropeSwedish PM Lofven facing defeat as no-confidence vote looms
EuropeFrench far right chases disillusioned mainstream voters in regional election
EuropeWary French bond investors position for Le Pen election test
EuropeItaly's embattled mayors seek shelter from legal bombardment