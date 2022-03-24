Germany boosts humanitarian aid for Ukraine to prevent famine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring states to more than 370 million euros ($407 million) and will offer a further 430 million euros to fight a potential hunger crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

He called on other countries to offer more aid, speaking at a news conference after meeting other G7 and NATO leaders.

"Russia's war is having a dramatic impact on global food supplies far beyond Ukraine. And that is why we must do everything now to prevent a famine," Scholz said. "Europe is shouldering a lot here. But we really need a global effort."

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Edmund Blair

