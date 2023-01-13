Germany calls on Russia to allow Navalny to receive necessary medical aid

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider his claims against the administration of a penal colony, where he serves a sentence after being found guilty of parole violations, fraud and contempt of court charges, in the town of Kovrov, Russia October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian authorities should provide "urgent medical assistance" to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose condition is critical in view of inhumane prison conditions and solitary confinement, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that the German government was trying to help Navalny, but that this was currently difficult in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz and Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

