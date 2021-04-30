Skip to main content

EuropeGermany calls Russian entry bans against eight EU citizens unfounded

Reuters
1 minute read

Germany said on Friday it rejected Russia's decision to bar eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU.

"Unlike the measures imposed by the EU in March against Russian officials for serious human rights violations, the measures taken by the Russian Federation are unfounded in substance," a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said. read more

"They contribute to further straining relations with Russia in an unnecessary way," the spokesman added in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 7:17 PM UTCMoscow decries ‘unfriendly actions’ as U.S. ends visa services for most Russians

The Kremlin accused Washington on Friday of fuelling tension with "unfriendly actions" after the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was cutting staff and stopping processing visas for most Russians.

EuropeEU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify
EuropeRussia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group
EuropeRussia bars eight EU citizens in sanctions retaliation
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources