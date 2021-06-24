Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany calls for tougher EU travel rules to fight COVID-19 delta variant

A man walks trough the Berlin Brandenburg airport, as EU countries begin closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Schoenefeld, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union needs a more unified approach on travel rules to ward off the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We are obviously concerned about the delta variant," Merkel told reporters on arriving in Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday. "I will lobby for a more coordinated approach, particularly with regard to entries from regions where virus variants abound."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

