Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government sources

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany has decided in principle to purchase the U.S. fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to replace its ageing Tornado, according to two government sources.

A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken. read more

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

It was not clear how many F-35 jets Germany may attempt to purchase.

The F-35 buy will be a blow for Boeing (BA.N), whose F-18 was favoured by former German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.

The decision to go with a U.S. fighter jet could also upset France. Paris has been warily watching past German deliberations over whether to settle on the F-18 or the F-35, concerned it could undermine the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Sabine Siebold Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Kirsti Knolle

