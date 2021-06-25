Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany declares Portugal, Russia virus-variant zones, restricts travel

1 minute read

Departing passengers queue at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be "virus-variant zones", a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, made the announcement on Friday evening.

Britain, where the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is already endemic, has already been declared a virus-variant zone, meaning travellers arriving from there face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Chris Reese

