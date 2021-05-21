EuropeGermany declares U.K. a virus variant region
Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain. read more
"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."
