People travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions continue to ease throughout the country, London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain. read more

"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

