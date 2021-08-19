Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany to designate parts of Greece COVID-19 high-risk area - Funke

1 minute read

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday.

The Ionian Islands, Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea would be affected, reported Funke, adding that Kosovo and North Macedonia would also be upgraded.

However, the government also wants to downgrade some regions in Spain, including Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas. Brazil and Uruguay are also no longer to be considered virus-variant areas.

Travellers entering Germany from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Self-isolation can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative test.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:06 AM UTC

Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens

Greek firefighters on Wednesday battled a wildfire raging through one of the last remaining pine forests near Athens and said that homes could be at risk.

Europe
Fifty shades of green: EU sustainable fund rules muddy the waters
Europe
Senior Russian security official questions U.S. commitment to Ukraine after Afghan exit

One of the most senior Russian security officials questioned Washington's commitment to Ukraine in light of its rushed exit from Afghanistan, forecasting on Thursday that it would one day abandon its Ukrainian allies in a similarly abrupt fashion.

Europe
EU closes ranks to halt 'direct attack' from Belarus with migrants
Europe
Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul