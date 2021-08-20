Germany designates parts of Greece "high risk" COVID areas

Travellers enter the new Corona Test Centre at Duesseldorf Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Germany is designating parts of Greece as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days.

Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea will be considered high-risk from Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said on Friday.

Travellers entering Germany from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Self-isolation can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative test.

Kosovo, North Macedonia, and parts of Ireland are being upgraded to "high-risk" as of Sunday. At the same time, the government is downgrading some regions in Spain, including Catalonia, Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel

