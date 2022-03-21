Germany determined to deliver more arms to Ukraine

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The German government is determined to deliver more arms to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

One way that could be done is by placing orders through defence companies, the spokesperson told a regular news conference.

The spokesperson added that further deliveries would be based on what Germany has already delivered to Ukraine.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel

