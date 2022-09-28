Germany does not accept "sham" referendums, Scholz tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy















BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Wednesday that Germany would never accept the results of "sham" referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

Scholz also said Germany's financial, political and humanitarian support for Ukraine would not waver and it would continue to back Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including weapons deliveries, the spokesperson said in a statement.

