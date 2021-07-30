Germany drops S.Africa, others from 'virus variant' list

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany no longer considers South Africa and eight other African countries as so-called 'virus variant' areas, the Health Ministry said on Friday, in a move that will ease strict travel restrictions.

The change, which takes effect on Sunday, comes after the Delta strain of COVID-19 became dominant in both Germany and South Africa, displacing the Beta strain originally found in the southern African nation.

Only German nationals and those with permanent residency are currently able to travel to the country from virus variant areas, subject to quarantine.

The reclassification will make it possible for others to travel to Germany, subject to proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jon Boyle

