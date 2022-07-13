Germany expects direct but difficult dialogue with Russia at G20 - govt sources

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany is expecting more open and direct discussions with Russia at the upcoming meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, government sources said on Wednesday, after a G20 meeting in April was disrupted by walkouts.

"Most will want to adopt a different approach on the day after April," one of the sources added, referring to a walkout staged by top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada. read more

Efforts by Indonesia, which is hosting the meeting in Bali on Friday and Saturday, to reach agreement on a joint communique will be very difficult, the source said, adding that Russia and China were banding together more closely amid a crisis with the West over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

