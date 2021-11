A person passes a sign, that indicates that masks are mandatory in Marburg, Germany, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across Germany has plunged the country into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, adding that the situation was more serious than a week ago.

"We are in a national emergency," Spahn told a news conference.

