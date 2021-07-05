Germany to give 3 mln COVID-19 shots to Western Balkans - Merkel

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's will give 3 million COVID-19 vaccination doses to the countries of the Western Balkans, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"And (we'll do) that as soon as possible," she added at a news conference after hosting a 'Summit of the Berlin Process on the Western Balkans 2021'.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens

