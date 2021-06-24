Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug - minister

A man receives his shot at a vaccination center offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections decreases in Munich, Germany, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is, we can expect that by the end of July and beginning of August everyone who wants to will have received their first vaccination," Helge Braun told ARD television.

Braun said high vaccination rates and levels of immunity against the virus will be decisive against the Delta variant, which he expects will be dominant in Germany within weeks.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa

