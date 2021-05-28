Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany to invest around $10 bln in hydrogen projects

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer adjusts his face mask as he attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 12, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Germany will invest more than 8 billion euros ($9.74 billion) to fund large-scale hydrogen projects, the Economy and Transport ministries said on Friday, in a step to scale up hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels to meet climate targets.

The 62 German projects, supporting chemical, steel and transport industries, are part of a joint European hydrogen project called Hydrogen-IPCEI, the ministries added.

"The fact is: we must and WANT to urgently promote the switch to climate-friendly mobility," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer in a statement.

Germany is trying to accelerate its shift to clean energy after a landmark ruling last month from the country's top court pushing for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets. read more

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

