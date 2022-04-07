Skip to main content
Germany invites NATO foreign ministers to Berlin meeting in May

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a news conference after the donor conference for Moldova to assist the country with the influx of Ukrainian refugees, in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday she had invited NATO foreign ministers to an unofficial meeting in Berlin in May to coordinate their response to the war in Ukraine.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

