Germany is the main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions, Poland's PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki looks on as he attends an event with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday during a news conference, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections ... it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions," Morawiecki said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.