Germany is ready to review military export rules, Chancellor Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures during his joint news conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili (not pictured) following their meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German government is ready to review reservations with regard to military export rules that affect joint defence projects, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"Some may be surprised but the German government is prepared to do this," he said in Berlin according to the script of a speech.

Scholz was referring to national reservations and rules for the export of jointly produced defence equipment that have hampered cooperation with European and other partners in the past.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Paul Carrel

