Germany to lift general travel warnings for low-infection regions

A protection mask lies on the ground at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany will lift a general travel warning for risk regions that have a seven-day coronavirus incidence of below 200 starting from July 1, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In many places, the number of infections is falling, and more and more citizens are vaccinated. After long months of lockdown, we can look forward to more normalcy, this also applies to travel," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases removed several countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria and some regions in Greece from its coronavirus travel risk list.

Daily newspaper Bild had reported the news first.

