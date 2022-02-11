Germany to lift some restrictions next week as COVID peak in sight

A medical worker prepares a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Bavarian State Opera House in Munich, Germany, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany is approaching the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and will next week start easing some restrictions with a view to lifting more measures in spring, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech on Friday.

"The scientific prognoses show us that the peak of the wave is in sight," Scholz said in a speech in the Bundesrat upper house. "This allows us at the meeting between the federal government and states next week to take the first reopening steps and consider more steps for spring."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.