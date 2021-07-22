Germany to list Spain, Netherlands as COVID high incidence areas - Funke

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany plans to declare Spain and the Netherlands COVID-19 high risk areas, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday.

The plans would be announced on Friday, Funke said, citing government sources.

The foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.