Germany may consider halting Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine, Scholz says

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to discuss halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia attack Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, responding to increasing domestic and international pressure amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

"It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine," Scholz told reporters, responding to a question on Nord Stream 2 after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said he had invited NATO allies and Russia to a series of meetings at the NATO-Russia Council to discuss ways to improve the security situation, after a first round of talks was held last week in Brussels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.