Germany must decide where Patriot missiles are stationed, says Polish president















WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - It is Germany's decision where its Patriot air defence units are stationed, the Polish president said on Friday, adding that it would be better for Poland's security if they were on Ukrainian territory near the border.

"From a military point of view, it would be best if they were located in Ukraine to also protect Polish territory, then they would protect both Ukraine and Poland most effectively," Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Kaunas, Lithuania. "But the decision rests with the German side."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.