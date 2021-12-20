Europe
Germany to name Joachim Nagel new head of Bundesbank - Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's new government will pick Joachim Nagel as the next head of the Bundesbank, taking over from Jens Weidmann who is stepping down at the end of the year, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed Nagel for the position and the finance ministry's approval is considered certain, Handelsblatt added.
