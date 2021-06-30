Germany needs 200 million vaccine doses next year as a buffer - ministry paper

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany plans to buy some 204 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 2022, far more than the two each needed for its 84 million population, in order to have a comfortable buffer in case of mutations or a need for booster shots.

A health ministry paper seen by Reuters said that the contract the European Union signed with Biontech and Pfizer for their mRNA-type vaccine covered Germany's needs next year in the best case, but the extra would provide added security.

The paper said at least one other mRNA-type vaccine should be procured, as well as a vaccine using another technology, to help guard against production bottlenecks.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Diane Craft

