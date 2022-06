Germany never gave fixed date on weapons delivery, says govt spokesperson

Leopard 2A7V tanks are seen at Munster military base, in Munster, Germany, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Germany has never given a fixed date when it comes to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday in response to reports about delays.

"What's clear is that everything we have decided to deliver and have announced, we want to deliver as soon as possible," added the spokesperson.

Germany still has not received a request from Spain about sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, added the spokesperson.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.