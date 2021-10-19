Skip to main content

Europe

Germany offers Poland border guards to help manage Belarus arrivals

1 minute read

Polish Army soldiers are seen in front of the Border Guard headquarters in Michalowo, Poland October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's interior minister offered to send border control officers to Poland to help the country manage the influx of refugees seeking to enter the European Union from Belarus, adding that Germany could also offer logistical support.

In a letter to his Polish counterpart, Horst Seehofer offered both personnel and logistical support to help step up patrols on and around the two EU countries, adding that Germany could also provide logistical support to help house migrants and refugees.

"Given the Polish border guard's heavy burden on the Belarus border, I offer to boost the number of German officers to serve ... primarily on Polish territory, naturally under the command of Polish border guards," he wrote.

Reporting by Johanna Plucinska in Warsaw, writing by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:03 PM UTC

La Palma evacuees see no end to ordeal after month of volcanic eruption

One month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma spewing red-hot lava and ash, Culberta Cruz, her husband and their dog are living in a tiny caravan on a parking lot and see no end of the ordeal in sight.

Europe
German Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, who went on the run goes on trial
Europe
Poland comes under fire over challenge to primacy of EU law
Europe
Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border
Europe
UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26