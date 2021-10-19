Germany offers Poland border guards to help manage Belarus arrivals

Polish Army soldiers are seen in front of the Border Guard headquarters in Michalowo, Poland October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's interior minister offered to send border control officers to Poland to help the country manage the influx of refugees seeking to enter the European Union from Belarus, adding that Germany could also offer logistical support.

In a letter to his Polish counterpart, Horst Seehofer offered both personnel and logistical support to help step up patrols on and around the two EU countries, adding that Germany could also provide logistical support to help house migrants and refugees.

"Given the Polish border guard's heavy burden on the Belarus border, I offer to boost the number of German officers to serve ... primarily on Polish territory, naturally under the command of Polish border guards," he wrote.

