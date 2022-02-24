Germany offers Poland help with refugees from Ukraine

People walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany will offer support to countries in eastern Europe, especially Poland, facing an influx of refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

German media have cited estimates that between 200,000 and a million people may flee to the European Union from Ukraine in the event of a war.

"We will offer massive support to the affected states – especially our neighbour Poland – in the event of large refugee movements," Faeser said in a statement, adding she had been in touch with the Polish government and the European Commission.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey told news outlet rbb 24 that the German capital was preparing for the arrival of refugees.

"For next week, we have set ourselves the goal of discussing concrete implications, what preparations we can make, especially in the event of people fleeing this situation," Giffey said.

Interior Minister Faeser also said that German security authorities had stepped up protective measures against possible cyber attacks.

