Germany offers Ukraine helmets, draws Kyiv mayor's ire

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany will supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, amid growing criticism of Berlin for its refusal to supply arms to Kyiv to help it defend against a possible Russian invasion.

"I received a letter from the Ukrainian embassy, requesting support with military equipment, helmets to be precise," Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin. "we will supply Ukraine with 5,000 helmets - as a clear signal: We are at your side."

While the United States and Britain have started sending more arms to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out sending "lethal weapons" despite repeated requests from Kyiv amid a Russian military build-up at its borders. read more

"This is equipment, not weapons, but it helps," Lambrecht said. "This is exactly how we will continue to work in this conflict. We are working towards reaching a peaceful solution to this conflict in the middle of Europe."

At the weekend, Lambrecht said Germany would also supply a field hospital to Ukraine.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion who lived for years in Germany, called the delivery of 5,000 helmets a "joke".

"The behaviour of the German government leaves me speechless. The defence ministry apparently hasn't realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time," he told Germany's largest tabloid Bild.

"What kind of support will Germany send next," he asked. "Pillows?"

