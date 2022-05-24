Germany orders 40,000 vaccine doses as precaution for monkeypox spread

Head of the Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces Roman Woelfel works in his laboraty in Munich, May 20, 2022, after Germany has detected its first case of monkeypox. REUTERS/Christine Uyanik

May 24 (Reuters) - Germany has ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's (BAVA.CO) Imvanex smallpox vaccine to be ready to carry out ring vaccinations if the monkeypox outbreak in Germany becomes more severe.

Speaking at a press conference, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday that for now he was banking on an isolation period of at least 21 days of infected people to contain the outbreak.

So far, five cases have been registered in Germany, all men, said Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, also speaking at the press conference.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers

