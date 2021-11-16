Germany parties aim to present coalition deal next week

Germany's Greens party federal manager Michael Kellner, and co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck arrive for talks to form a so-called traffic light government coalition, in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The three parties working to form Germany's next governing coalition have made progress in negotiations and aim to present a coalition agreement of next week, senior party officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of negotiations in Berlin, Michael Kellner, a senior lawmaker from the Greens, said that negotiators would continue their talks this week and next, adding: "Thoroughness comes before speed."

The optimistic message that a coalition deal was in reach was reiterated by Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the centre-left Social Democrats, and Volker Wissing, general secretary of the business-friendly Free Democrats.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson

