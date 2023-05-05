Germany plans to buy 50 Puma army vehicles worth 1.5 billion euros















BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - The German government plans to buy 50 Puma fighting vehicles worth a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) for its armed forces, a defence source told Reuters on Friday.

Berlin ramped up defence spending after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, sending weapons to Kyiv and replenishing its own military stocks.

The Puma, built by KMW and Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE), is meant to replace Germany's old Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Friederike Heine; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray











