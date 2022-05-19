Germany pledges 1 bln euros in grants to help Ukraine - finmin

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner looks on after a family photo during the G7 Summitin Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he pledged 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in grants to Ukraine at a meeting of finance officials from the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers on Thursday to help it with short-term liquidity needs.

"I have just declared for Germany in the meeting that we want to participate to the tune of 1 billion euros ... in grants," Lindner told reporters, adding that the finance ministers and central bankers had also discussed inflation.

"The G7 are aware that inflation is currently one of the biggest economic risks. We must make a concerted effort - each with its own capabilities - to fight inflation in the world and in our economies," he added.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

