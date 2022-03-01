Germany pledges more funds for COVID vaccines in poor countries

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner answers questions during a plenary session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin,Germany February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany will provide a further $1.5 billion to a global initiative for better access to coronavirus vaccines for poorer countries, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has not been overcome," Lindner told reporters after a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven leading economies.

Germany would also provide an additional 224 million euros for logistics on the ground, or "in-country delivery costs", Lindner said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.