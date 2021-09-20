Europe
Germany points to reports on "massive irregularities" in Russia's Duma elections
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - There are credible reports of massive irregularities in the Russian Duma elections, a German government spokesman said on Monday, as the vote's results were finalised.
Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, retained its parliamentary majority after an election and a sweeping crackdown on its critics, but opponents alleged widespread fraud. read more
