Germany prepared to keep funding Ukraine economic stabilisation - Scholz

1 minute read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany is prepared to continue to provide a large amount of funding for the economic stabilisation of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday during a joint news briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

"We provide a very, very large part of the financial support for Ukraine," said Scholz, noting that Germany had provided about $2 billion to the country.

"We are prepared to continue to make this contribution."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke in Washington; Kirsti Knolle in Berlin; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan

