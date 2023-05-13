Germany to provide 2.7 billion euro military aid package to Ukraine















KYIV, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany will provide a new 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion)military aid package to Ukraine, including 30 Leopard tanks, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Saturday.

In a post on the Telegram app, Andriy Yermak said Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, 200 reconnaissance drones, 100 armoured vehicles and a large quantity of munitions.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet











