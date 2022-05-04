Germany ready to continue U.N. mission in Mali -defmin

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht arrives for a special German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house Schloss Meseberg in Meseberg, Gransee, Germany May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

MESEBERG, Germany, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany will end its participation in the European Union training mission in Mali but is ready to continue with a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country under certain conditions, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.

"I expect the U.N. to create conditions for us to continue our involvement in MINUSMA. We are ready to continue the mandate," Lambrecht said after a cabinet meeting in Meseberg, a city north of Berlin.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle

