Germany to receive 1.4 mln shots of Novavax COVID vaccine on Feb. 21 - minister

A nurse prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, against the coronavirus disease at a vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Germany still expects to receive 1.4 million doses of Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid on Feb. 21, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

"The company has attracted attention several times in the past with indications that deliveries cannot be made on time. But I want to assume now that ... we will be supplied next week," Lauterbach told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.