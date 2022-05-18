Germany received over 200 asylum applications from Russians in April - ministry

The national flag of Russia flies atop the Russian embassy, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Germany has registered a slight increase in the number of Russian nationals applying for asylum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In April, the second full month of the war, 222 people from Russia applied for asylum in Germany, the spokesperson said at a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.