Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany to reduce embassy staff in Kabul, fly out staff and helpers

1 minute read

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint news conference with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany will reduce its embassy staff in Kabul to the bare minimum and increase security measures at the compound, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, echoing similar announcements by the United States and other Western governments.

"The government's crisis coordination team also decided to bring forward charter flights that were originally planned for the end of August," Maas told journalists in Denzlingen in southern Germany.

The minister said the aim was to fly out embassy staff as well as local Afghan helpers with these flights. Afghans without visas would get their papers in Germany to speed up the process.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, writing by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:21 AM UTC

EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads

The EU's border agency is trialling new high-tech surveillance equipment to detect migrant boats, just as rapid gains by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have raised the prospect of a surge in people fleeing to Europe.

Europe
One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild
Europe
Italian wildfires rage on after 49 degree heat record
Europe
EU exports to Britain rise in June as they fall to rest of the world
Europe
Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul