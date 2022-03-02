Germany registers over 5,300 refugees from Ukraine so far

Volunteers wait for refugees as a train from Poland arrives at Berlin's central train station, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - A total of 5,309 people have been registered entering Germany from Ukraine according to federal police, the government said on Wednesday.

"But as you know, there are no border controls, at least no regular border controls, only random checks. That's why it is very possible that significantly more people have already reached Germany," an interior ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray

