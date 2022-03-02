1 minute read
Germany registers over 5,300 refugees from Ukraine so far
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - A total of 5,309 people have been registered entering Germany from Ukraine according to federal police, the government said on Wednesday.
"But as you know, there are no border controls, at least no regular border controls, only random checks. That's why it is very possible that significantly more people have already reached Germany," an interior ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.