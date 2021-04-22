Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeGermany rejects idea of redrawing Western Balkans borders - minister

Reuters
2 minutes read

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

Germany rejects a redrawing of borders in the Western Balkans along ethnic lines and the idea has been “put back into a drawer”, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

The idea was raised in an unofficial European Union diplomatic note that alarmed Bosnians, who saw it as a threat to their country’s territorial unity, two decades after ethnic conflicts led to war in the region.

The note, seen by Reuters, suggested that creating a Greater Serbia, a Greater Albania and a Greater Croatia could help resolve national tensions holding up EU integration in the region.

A diplomat in Brussels said EU member states had not discussed the idea.

"The idea that things can be solved with new lines on a map is not only unrealistic, but it is dangerous to even initiate this discussion," Maas told reporters in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

"The idea of a shifting of borders is one that the German government vehemently rejects," he said, adding that he was happy that the idea had been "put back into a drawer or hopefully the shredder of history".

The EU diplomatic note was first leaked to Slovenian media. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa denied media reports that he had sent it to European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, as a proposal on how to deal with the region after Slovenia takes over the EU presidency in July.

Ethnic tensions in former Yugoslavia worsened after the death of long-time leader Josip Broz Tito in 1980, culminating in the Yugoslav federation's collapse in 1992 and the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Some 100,000 people were killed in Bosnia, where Serbs and Croats sought to form their own ethnic statelets.

Two former Yugoslav republics, Croatia and Slovenia, have joined the EU. Montenegro, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia and Kosovo - formerly part of Serbia - also hope to accede. Albania is also seeking membership.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 5:44 PM UTCRussia orders troops back to base after buildup near Ukraine

Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West.

EuropeGerman business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel - poll
EuropeCOVID-free Greek 'secluded paradise' waits for tourists to return
EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeGermany's finance minister rejects blame for Wirecard fiasco